Kindle Colorsoft, Amazon's first color display Kindle leaked online

Ahead of the official announcement, Amazon has leaked its own Kindle announcement via its Spanish press release. According to the now-removed press release, Amazon will have four new Kindles in its lineup: the brand-new Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, a new and improved Kindle Scribe with AI, a new 7-inch Kindle Paperwhite, and a new entry-level Kindle.

The Kindle Colorsoft is the first-ever Kindle from Amazon that features a full-color display. The new color display will offer rich, paper-like color in standard and vibrant styles. Amazon is using a custom-designed oxide backing layer in the display to deliver improved brightness and colors. The Kindle Colorsoft also comes with an updated processor that enables fast page turns. Amazon claims that users can expect up to eight weeks of battery life. Also, the Kindle Colorsoft will support wireless charging for a seamless charging experience. The Kindle Colorsoft will cost $279.00 and will be available from October 30th.

The updated Kindle Scribe now comes with new AI capabilities. The Kindle Scribe can now use AI to summarize pages of notes into easily readable content. Also, it can convert handwritten notes into regular system font text if required. The new Active Canvas feature allows you to take notes directly within the book, and the notes will stay in place even when you change the layout or font size. Amazon is also introducing a new premium stylus with improved build quality and a soft-tip eraser. The updated Kindle Scribe will cost $399 and will be available from December 4th.

The new Kindle Paperwhite with a 7-inch display will be the fastest Kindle ever, with 25% faster page turns. Despite being the thinnest Paperwhite model, Amazon claims that this new Kindle will deliver three months of battery life. The Kindle Paperwhite will cost $159.99 for 16 GB of storage and will be available in Raspberry, Jade Green, and Charcoal colors. Amazon will also be selling the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition in Raspberry Metallic, Jade Green Metallic, and Charcoal Metallic colors with 32 GB of storage, and it will cost $199.99.

The new entry-level Kindle will come with a 25% brighter 300 ppi display and will cost $109.99. You can order the new Kindle family using the links below:

These new devices offer a range of features and price points for every type of reader, promising an enhanced reading experience for all.