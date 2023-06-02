Some Diablo IV early access PlayStation gamers can't play, but there's a workaround

Blizzard Entertainment has let players who pre-order either the Digital Deluxe edition or the Ultimate Edition of their action-RPG sequel Diablo IV play the game now, ahead of its official launch on June 5. While PC and Xbox gamers are having no issues with signing into the game's Battle.net servers, the same cannot be said of the gamers with the PlayStation 4 or 5 editions.

Many of those gamers have been unable to sign in, as they have encountered an error message stating "Unable to find a valid license for Diablo IV". Blizzard is aware of this problem and it appears right now to be an issue with Sony's PlayStation Network, rather than Battle.net. A post on Blizzard's Diablo IV support forums states:

We are seeing reports regarding PlayStation users experiencing Invalid License errors. The team is looking into this right now and will update once we have more information.

The good news is that some gamers have reported they have gotten around this error with a workaround. The bad news is that it involves purchasing items. Some gamers have bought $1.99 in Diablo IV's in-game currency and have finally been able to play the game with that method.

In the meantime, Blizzard has already released a server-based hotfix to all Diablo IV players. Here's what it contains:

Sorcerer Class Specialization Flame Shield Enchantment When Flame Shield is initially equipped into an Enchantment slot, it’s placed on full cooldown. Rogue Class Specialization Inner Sight After Inner Sight’s unlimited Energy expires, there will be a 4 second delay before another enemy becomes marked. Items Shout Skill Cooldown Reduction This affix will no longer appear on items. Miscellaneous Monster health values have been increased in later World Tiers.

People who have pre-ordered the standard edition of the game will be able to start playing on June 5.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.