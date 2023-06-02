Deal: Crucial's MX500 internal SSDs are selling at their lowest prices ever at Amazon

With PC SSD prices going way down lately, now is the perfect time to think about getting an extra internal drive for your desktop PC, or perhaps replacing your older drive on your notebook. Crucial currently has some rock bottom prices for its MX500 NAND SATA 2.5 Inch internal SSD models at Amazon.

The sizes range from 250GB all the way to 4TB for these SSD versions with read speeds up to 560MB per second and write speeds up to 510MB per second. These drives are great for PC owners who want to exchange an old-fashioned hard drive with an SSD but want to keep their standard SATA connections.

Right now, the model with the most storage, the 4TB version, is discounted down to just $209.99 at Amazon. That's a $150 difference compared to its normal $349.99 MSRP.

Here's a list of all the Crucial MX500 models you can get at Amazon now with their discounts.

You can also save some money on some other Crucial internal and external SSDs right now:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.