Space Marine 2's new Operations map lands in October, 4K texture pack also hitting PC

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive shipped Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in September to millions of fans, and now, the studio is looking towards the game's first major content drop and beyond. According to the studio's latest community update, work is being completed on a hotfix that's coming soon to resolve crashes and stability issues. However, a major update will come soon with a brand-new mission too.

Players will be dropping into Planet Kadaku, the jungle world infested with muddy forests and swamps, as part of a brand-new map for Operations mode. Made to be experienced after the campaign, these co-op missions tell the stories of other Space Marine squads that are accomplishing different objectives as the main trio from the campaign are occupied with their own targets in another part of the same world.

Here's how the studio described the setting of the new map and mission:

​The Tyranid invasion of Kadaku is ending. The planet’s organic material is being transformed into biomass, and Tyranid Capillary Towers stretch high into the skies above, where the Hive Ships wait to taste their victory. The Cadian forces have made a valiant attempt to push back against the Tyranids. A team of Space Marines arrives on Kadaku with a simple mission: help the Cadians destroy the towers. The Tyranids may win the planet, but the Imperium will make it as painful as possible for them.

At the same time, the developer is working on a 4K texture pack for PC players, which will be available for free at a later date. This will probably be an optional download for those with enough hardware power, mainly VRAM, to utilize it. Fresh customization options like new colors for lenses are in the works too.

Focus Entertainment had already announced its post-launch plans for Space Marine 2 in August, detailing what's incoming to the game in its first year of support. Details of it can be found here.