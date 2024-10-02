Assassin's Creed Shadows may be getting a co-op mode, letting Yasuke and Naoe fight together

Ubisoft just recently made a major delay to one of its upcoming games, pushing back the launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows to 2025. One of the features the game is supposed to receive may still be under wraps at the developer though, as a new report says that a co-op mode is in development.

The report drops from leaker Tom Henderson, who has a great track record in games industry leaks and behind-the-scenes details. Per the report, Ubisoft has been working on this co-op mode for Shadows, codenamed LEAGUE, for a long time now, and has nothing to do with postponing the title to give the studio more time.

However, this feature will not be available at launch according to Henderson, with a post-launch update likely being planned to deliver it to the base game. A release date is not attached to the project though. This is due to the complete Assassin’s Creed pipeline of Ubisoft being shifted around after Shadows' delay, per the leaker.

The report goes on to say that the two protagonists from the base game, Naoe and Yasuke, will fight side by side in this mode. The main campaign lets players choose between the two for each mission or open-world encounter. The game offers Yasuke for direct combat and Naoe for traditional assassin style combat, with both using different abilities too.

As always, take this with a grain of salt until some official confirmation comes through. If the report turns out to be accurate though, Ubisoft will probably announce co-op as an upcoming feature to the game ahead of launch.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is now slated to land on February 14, 2025. It is coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Ubisoft has also ditched timed exclusivity on PC platforms too, with the title releasing on Steam on day-one alongside other stores.