S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2's updated system requirements reveal it needs a lot of RAM and SSD space

The PC system requirements that have been floating around for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in the past few weeks have been the same classic options the developer GSC Game World put out a long while ago, back when it was supposed to launch in 2022. Now, the studio has pushed out the official updated hardware specifications for the title, which fans may want to look over to see if their rigs can handle the game.

The studio shared four graphics presets and what sort of hardware will PC players need to run the game at those targets, starting from 1080p at 30fps to 4K at over 60fps. Judging from the wide range of GPU and CPU parts the company lists in its specifications, it at least looks like the game will be an optimized experience at launch.

However, the RAM and space recommendations from GSC Game World may catch low-end gamers a bit off-guard. 16GB of memory and at least 160GB of free space, specifically on an SSD, are needed by the game across all presets shown today.

Here's the complete picture:

PRESET LOW MEDIUM HIGH (Recommended) EPIC Resolution Target FPS 1080p 30 FPS 1080p 60 FPS 1440p 60 FPS 2160p 60+ FPS CPU Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i7-11700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Intel Core i7-13700KF / AMD Ryzen 7 7700X GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8 GB / Intel Arc A750 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super / RTX 4060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti / RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX RAM 16GB Dual Channel 32GB Dual Channel Storage SSD ~160 GB OS Windows 10 x64 / Windows 11 x64

To produce even more frames, the studio has confirmed AMD FSR and Nvidia DLSS upscaling tech for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. In Nvidia's latest driver release, which adds support for the title, the company confirmed that it ships with support for DLSS 3 Frame Generation as well as Reflex latency reducing tech. It's unclear what version of FSR will the game use though.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is launching on November 20 across Xbox Series X|S consoles of Microsoft as well as on PC via Steam, GOG, Microsoft Store, and the Epic Games Store. The title will also be a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass services.