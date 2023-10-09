Starfield gains FOV sliders on PC and Xbox consoles with new update

Bethesda has been releasing updates to its latest grand RPG experience Starfield every couple of weeks. Today, the Xbox developer pushed out a minor update that includes a highly-requested feature: Field of view (FOV) sliders. There are a handful of other fixes included in this release too.

Starfield update 1.7.36 officially brings FOV sliders into the mix for both PC and Xbox Series X|S players. The sliders can now be found inside the Settings menu's Accessibility section, as seen below. Both first-person and third-person FOV options are available to adjust individually. The sliders start at 70 degrees and go up to 110 degrees across both options.

It was certainly an odd decision to not have FOV sliders built into the game at launch, when Bethesda's previous entry Fallout 76 has included it for years now. On the PC side at least, the community quickly figured out the configuration file and the commands needed to change the FOV on their own even before the game launched for standard edition owners.

With today's update however, those changes won't be necessary, and even Xbox players can change the field of view to their liking.

Today's update also brings good news for Arc graphics owners. Since launch, Starfield has been a problematic release for the Intel GPU lineup, despite having the horsepower to do so, with major issues like crashes and not even properly launching being seen. While the studio has not elaborated on the exact nature of the changes, Arc GPU players should see "Improved stability" following the update.

Here is the full change log of the update:

GENERAL FOV: Sliders are now available in Settings that allow players using first person or third person to adjust their FOV. PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY

[PC ONLY] Improved stability for Intel Arc GPUs. Various additional stability and performance improvements.

QUEST Echoes of the Past: Addressed an issue where tunneling creatures could pick a location that would prevent progression.



Starfield update 1.7.36 is now rolling out on PC (Steam and Microsoft Store), Xbox Series X|S, and to Game Pass players. It weighs around 3GB in size.