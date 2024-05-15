Starfield update live with new maps, Xbox graphics options, and ship interior customization

Bethesda announced at the start of May that the biggest update yet for Starfield is being prepped. Now, after a couple of weeks in beta via Steam, the studio is rolling out the 1.11.36 update to the sci-fi RPG across all PC and Xbox platforms. As previously announced, this update is carrying major gameplay changes alongside a large number of bug fixes.

Easily the biggest change Bethesda has made is the inclusion of brand-new surface maps. The overhauled system shows detailed cities and explorable areas when players pull up local maps. This also includes markers for points of interest, fast-travel enabled vendor locations, ship landing locations, and much more.

Speaking of ships, Bethesda has brought over the customization aspects of base building over to ship interiors with this update. Space ship interiors can now be ripped apart and put together in whatever style players require. Other gameplay changes include more options to tweak difficulty, New Game Plus options to change character appearance and traits, and even a remove dialog camera toggle.

Bethesda has also given Xbox Series X players more control over how their game looks and performs. A frame rate target of 30. 40, 60, or uncapped can now be set on top of prioritizing "Visuals" and "Performance" modes. The options utilize dynamic resolution and details of "special effects, lighting, and crowds" to keep the desired frame rates. Vsync can also be toggled on and off by players on the console.

A massive number of bug fixes focused across gameplay, graphics, outposts, and quests departments have landed with the update too. Find the complete patch notes for Starfield update 1.11.36 over here.

Following the May update, Bethesda has teased that it is working on a land vehicle for "speedier planetary exploration," which will land with a future update for free. The studio is also working on the Shattered Space story expansion as well as official mod support for the sci-fi RPG, though no release windows have been given yet for any upcoming content or features.