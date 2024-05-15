A new Xbox controller for disabled gamers, Proteus, is coming later this fall

Microsoft's Xbox division is recognizing Global Accessibility Awareness Day on May 16 with some new updates on how the company is continuing to make its games and products more accessible for disabled gamers. The biggest reveal is the upcoming Proteus Controller, a modular device that's being developed by Byowave in collaboration with the Designed by Xbox Team.

In a post on the Xbox Wire site, Microsoft says:

The unique modular video game controller kit features innovative ‘snap and play’ parts that easily connect together and comes with everything that gamers need to play their favorite Xbox and PC games right out of the box.

The Proteus controller is now available to pre-order at the Byowave site for a special VIP price of $255 while supplies last. The controller will officially launch later this fall for the price of $299.

Microsoft also announced some upcoming software updates for its own Xbox Adaptive Controller. When they are released, more accessories will work with the controller via its USB port. The update will be released first for members of the Xbox Insider Program and will be made generally available in the coming months.

Microsoft also says it is streamlining the process for gaming accessibility hardware makers to have their products approved and get the Designed for Xbox seal of approval. In addition, it says it will listen to "feedback from the disability community and non-profit organizations to create products that elevate your gaming experience and cater to diverse needs."

Microsoft has also added new filters to the My Games & Apps section of its Xbox consoles. Gamers can use the filters to find which games have certain accessibility features, such as narrated game menus and more.

Finally, Microsoft has put the spotlight on certain games that have new or recent accessibility features, including King's Candy Crush Saga and Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Blizzard plans to reveal some new accessibility features for Diablo IV tomorrow, May 16, on its YouTube channel.