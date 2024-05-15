Google will add a secure "private space" for apps in Android 15 among other additions

Google concluded its annual developers conference, Google I/O 2024, with a bunch of announcements related to its Android operating system in a number of different platforms. That includes the upcoming Android 15 OS for smartphones and tablets.

In a blog post, Google says it will add what it calls a "private space" feature into Android 15 when it launches later this year. Google stated:

It’s like a digital safe within your phone for the apps you don’t want others to easily access or see. For example, you can hide health or banking apps in your private space to keep your personal information for your eyes only.

Google added that since the feature is integrated into Android 15, the private space that you set up will be able to keep data and notifications from any sensitive apps from being accessed by the rest of your smartphone.

Another Android smartphone security feature that will be added soon is called Theft Detection Lock. When the feature is turned on, the phone will automatically be locked out if it senses that the phone has been stolen by a thief from your hand.

Google Wallet will also get some improvements for US users later this year, It will be able to scan and store digital versions of real items like event tickets, library cards, auto insurance cards, and more.

If you own a Google TV-based smart television or a streaming box or stick, it will soon be able to offer some AI-based recommendations for what to watch. Google says:

Now with the Gemini model, it’s even easier to pick what to watch with AI-generated descriptions on the homescreen, personalized for you based on your genre and actor preferences. AI-generated descriptions will also fill in missing or untranslated descriptions for movies and shows so you aren’t left guessing.

Finally, Google will release its latest smartwatch operating system update, Wear OS 5, later this year. Google says it will dramatically increase a smartwatch's battery life, and will also include some improvements to its fitness apps.