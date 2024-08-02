StartAllBack brings 24H2 support to stop Windows 11 upgrade block, performance boost too

The Start menu on Windows 11 is something users have continued to voice dissatisfaction against despite attempts from Microsoft to improve it. Users thus resort to third-party apps to customize and tweak the Start menu to their liking.

Towards the end of March, when Microsoft began releasing Windows 11 24H2 on the Insider channels for testing, StartAllBack users noticed that there was some sort of compatibility block on the upgrade with the message that read:

This app can't run because it causes security or performance issues on Windows. A new version may be available. Check with your software provider for an updated version that runs on this version of Windows.

As such, a workaround update was published by the StartAllBack developer in May, which disabled the classic Taskbar on 24H2 systems.

Version 3.7.9 1 May 2024 Disabled classic taskbar on 24H2 by default for now

Otherwise, renaming the executable worked.

With the latest version of StartAllBack, 3.8, the support for Windows 11 24H2 has been added. The developer notes that this version will be necessary for the upcoming August Windows 11 updates. In fact, Microsoft just released one today under KB5040529 as the optional 24H2 update for July.

The new update also brings a performance boost with reduced system resource usage, and as such, the dev notes that users can expect improved responsiveness. While it has not been specified, there could be CPU and/or RAM usage reductions, thus leading to lower processing latency.

The full changelog of the update is given below:

Version 3.8 31 Jul 2024 Fully reimplemented taskbar!

Shy autohide taskbar perk

Never, hide labels combine button setting

Reorder task thumbnails by drag&drop

Reduced taskbar resource usage, improved responsiveness

Pixel-perfect task icons

All-new taskbar animations

Support for latest 23H2/24H2 builds. Requred for August Windows updates!

You can download the app from its official website here, though, as always, remember that it is a third-party application and not an official Windows software.