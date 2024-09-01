Statcounter: Microsoft Edge has almost 14% on the desktop browser market

It is September 1st, which means time to look at how things changed in the desktop browser market in August 2024. Unlike Windows, where Windows 11 exhibits quite healthy and steady growth, the overall picture is much quieter when it comes to desktop browsers. Google Chrome is still in its own unreachable realm, while all the other browsers share the rest of the market.

To no one's surprise, Google Chrome remains the most popular choice, with a 64.54% market share. Although it lost 0.18 points in August 2024, the year-over-year increase is 1.01 points (it was at 63.53% in August 2023).

All the way down at the sub-15% area sits Microsoft Edge, the world's second most popular browser. It currently has 13.78%, which is just 0.03 points higher than the previous month. However, the year-over-year growth in August 2024 is more impressive at 2.63 points. (11.15% in August 2023).

Next is Safari, Apple's macOS-exclusive desktop browser. Statcounter reports that Safari gained an extra 0.3 points in August and reached 9.4%, further increasing its lead over Firefox, Opera, and other browsers.

Firefox is fourth with 6.65% (+0.01 point), and Opera closes the top five desktop browsers list with 2.43% (-0.03 points).

Google Chrome: 64.54% (-0.18 points) Microsoft Edge: 13.78% (+0.03 points) Apple Safari: 9.4% (+0.3 points) Firefox: 6.65% (+0.01 point) Opera: 2.43% (-0.03 points)

Here is what things look like on the mobile side of the browser market, where Microsoft Edge has only 0.45% (+0.04 points):

Google Chrome: 66.2% (-0.25 points) Apple Safari: 23.26% (-0.05 points) Samsung Internet: 4.13% (-0.06 points) Opera: 2.04% (+0.17 points) UC Browser: 1.78% (+0.12 points)

You can learn more on the official Statcounter website.

Keep in mind that Statcounter's data is not 100% accurate. Check out this article to learn more about how Statcounter prepares its monthly reports.