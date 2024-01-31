The rumored Until Dawn remake is confirmed for PC and PS5 later this year

The rumors surrounding a remake of Until Dawn have turned out to be true. During Sony's State of Play event, it was revealed that the 2015 horror game from developer Supermassive Games will be remade and released for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

In a blog post, it was revealed that the remake of the game will actually be handled by a new development team, the UK-based Ballistic Moon. The main storyline will remain the same; you control eight people who are threatened while they explore the mysterious house located in Blackwood Mountain. There's also a new teaser trailer that offers a glimpse of gameplay from the remake.

The blog post revealed that the Until Dawn remake will be using Unreal Engine 5, and will incorporate a major player perspective change from the original:

We’ve been brave enough to shine a light into the dark, unseen corners of Blackwood Mountain and added a third-person camera, which means you can now look behind the curtain of the original game, exploring enhanced and new locations with new interactions and collectables.

In addition, the remake will get a new original score from Mark Korven, and will incorporate what the developer calls "contextual character movement animations" into the game. Finally, you can expect to see " unexplored emotional parts of the story" in the remake.

There's no specific release date yet for the Until Dawn remake, other than it's due for release sometime later in 2024.

Sony also plans to release a movie adaptation of Until Dawn. It will be written by Gary Dauberman and Blair Butler and directed David F. Sandberg. There's no release date yet for the movie version. Until Dawn's original developer, Supermassive Games, has two game projects in 2024; Little Nightmares III, and the Dead by Daylight spin-off game The Casting of Frank Stone.