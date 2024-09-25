Microsoft Outlook Mobile build 4.2437.0 rolls out with menu changes

Microsoft has released the latest version of Outlook Mobile, taking it up to Build v4.2437.0. It introduces the same feature update for iOS and Android, that is, a rejigging of the overflow menu in the compose toolbar. Here are the release notes:

iOS We are removing the dictation option that is currently available in the overflow menu of the compose toolbar. Dictation will still be available through system microphones. Android We are removing the dictation option that is currently available in the overflow menu of the compose toolbar. Dictation will still be available through system microphones.

To get the new update, just head to the Play Store on Android or the App Store on iOS. You should see an available update, but if not, just wait a few more days for it to show up.

This is the fourth update that Outlook Mobile has received in September. In the previous update on the 18th, Outlook Mobile for iOS received performance improvements and issue fixes, while the Android version got updated calendar actions and updated labeling for forwarded emails so that they align with other endpoints.

The update issued on the 11th saw iOS and Android receive performance improvements and issue fixes. Finally, the update on September 4 saw both platforms getting cached internal domains for the External Recipients MailTip features for better accuracy when offline.

In a note on its website, Microsoft said that it often rolls out features over a period of time to ensure they work smoothly before releasing them to a wider audience. If you haven't received any of the aforementioned features, Microsoft asks you to wait patiently while it rolls them out to your device.

Microsoft releases updates for Outlook Mobile every week, so the next one should arrive next Tuesday.

Let us know in the comments if you've got this latest update via your app store yet.