Don't break your Surface Pro 11 or Laptop 7 since recovery images are still not available

Microsoft started shipping its first Copilot+ PCs on June 18, kicking off a new era of Windows devices that can finally rival Apple's MacBook Air with their superior power efficiency and performance. As of right now, Microsoft offers customers two computers with Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors: the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7.

If you are a happy owner of either, beware of bricking the software of your fancy new Copilot+ PC. The thing is that Microsoft still has not published recovery images for its latest ARM-powered devices.

Microsoft provides official recovery images for each Surface computer to help users who are having trouble fixing their devices' software without sending the device to Microsoft. You can download a recovery image for your Surface from the official website, and it will come in handy in case you cannot boot your computer, it is malfunctioning, or experiencing another type of software problem.

From the official support page:

If your Surface won’t start—or if the recovery info has been removed—you can use your USB recovery drive to access recovery tools and solve problems. Your Surface comes with Windows recovery info that allows you to refresh it or reset it to its factory condition. If your Surface does turn on, see Restore or reset Surface.

For some unknown reason, two days after the sales began, official recovery images for the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7 are still unavailable. The most recent devices you can service using those images are the Surface Laptop 6 for Business and the Surface Pro 10 for Business. Therefore, you better not wreck your Copiltot+ PC's software; otherwise, you will be dead in the waters.

If you are curious to give Microsoft's new ARM computers a try, check out our Specs Appeal articles comparing the Surface Pro 11 with its predecessors and the Surface Laptop 7 with its predecessors.