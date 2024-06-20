Save $160 off the 34-inch curved OLED MSI MAG341CQP monitor

If you’re on the hunt for a new premium monitor then check out the MSI MAG341CQP which landed on Amazon in February and has already been graced with a $160 discount, bringing the price down to $739.99. Typically, buyers of this display would have to fork out $899.99.

This MSI gaming monitor is a curved (1800R) 34-inch display, it has a QHD Ultra Wide 1440p resolution, and a 21:9 aspect ratio. One thing that may turn you off, depending on your preferences, is that the screen is glossy rather than matte so it’s more prone to reflections.

Other highlights about the OLED display include the fact it has a 0.03 ms response time, a 175Hz refresh rate, and supports true black HDR 400. In terms of ports it has two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-B port and an earphone out socket.

As for reviews, this monitor has 4 out of 5 stars. Customers said it has beautiful picture quality, a fast refresh rate, and it good for gaming. Some customers apparently ran into dead pixels on their display but Amazon protects you against this with returns, refunds, and replacements within 30 days of receipt.

