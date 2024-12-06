Apple gets a breather in Brazil as court overturns ruling imposed on the App Store

Apple recently ran into trouble in Brazil when the country’s antitrust regulator, CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), decided it had had enough of the company’s strict App Store rules. The ruling demanded Apple allow alternative payment systems and sideloading within 20 days. But, in true Apple fashion, the company called the timeline "disproportionate," arguing it could harm user privacy and security. A federal court has overturned that ruling, giving Apple a little breather.

The whole thing started after e-commerce giant Mercado Libre complained that Apple was stifling competition. And, it's no surprise regulators are getting fed up. For years, Apple has maintained tight control over its App Store for years, enforcing a commission structure that collects a cut from developers while blocking third-party payment options and app stores. While Apple may have delayed this battle, its problems are far from over, both in Brazil and globally.

In the U.S., Apple’s still going head-to-head with Epic Games over App Store commissions and anti-steering rules. Epic’s had some wins, but Apple’s appealing the parts it doesn’t like. Over in Europe, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) is making Apple follow new rules, pushing for more fairness and interoperability. And as for Apple? It’s been doing everything it can to stretch things out—because, well, what else would it do?

And Apple’s not the only one in hot water. Big Tech is under the microscope everywhere. Google’s getting sued for its search engine dominance and Android’s default settings. Amazon’s under FTC investigation for allegedly rigging its marketplace to boost its own products. Meanwhile, Meta’s has been called out for buying up competitors to crush innovation in social media.

For Apple, the Brazil case is just one small piece of a much bigger fight. Governments are finally starting to notice Big Tech’s power, and this wave of action isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Whether it’ll actually rein in these giants is still anyone’s guess, but for now, the battle continues.

Source: Valor Econômico