The No Man's Sky: The Cursed update offers some spooky new space content

The space-based procedurally generated survival game No Man's Sky is getting spooky with its latest expedition update. Timed to be released during the Halloween season, developer Hello Games has released information about its free update, The Cursed.

In a blog post, the developer says The Cursed update takes place in what it calls a "twilight realm". In this case, spaceships cannot warp between star systems by themselves. Instead they have to use an ancient portal network to get to where they want to go. Hello Games added:

In regular No Man’s Sky play, Travellers must steel themselves against a variety of environmental hazards such as extreme temperatures, radioactivity, and toxic atmospheres. The Cursed, however, pits you against a single, more insidious threat: the weakening of the boundaries of reality. Your exosuit comes fitted with a specialised Anomaly Suppressor; maintain it to stay firmly in this reality.

That Anomaly Suppressor is a defense against this reality's strange alien "spectral anomalies" They can follow you around, but if the Anomaly Suppressor starts to weaken they could begin to attack your player character.

Of course, players can pick up some in-game rewards during The Cursed update including an exclusive space ship, the Boundary Herald, that has a retro flying saucer look to it. The Cursed update event will last for about two weeks in the game.

Hello Games also mentioned briefly in its blog post that it continues to work on its next major game Light No Fire. That game which was first announced in December 2023 during the Game Awards, will take place on a fantasy version of Earth that the developer claims will be a "truly open world, with no boundaries, at a scale never attempted before." Hello Games has not revealed any more details on Light No Fire since that first teaser.