No Man's Sky now has cross-platform saves and 8K option for PS5 Pro

After much hype, Hello Games launched No Man's Sky eight years ago, and the title hasn't stopped receiving free updates since then. While it has gone on to be released on almost every modern gaming platform imaginable, even adding cross-play, each one has been separated to have its own save files. Not anymore.

Today, the studio announced cross-platform saves. "This has been a huge undertaking, and is one of most requested features," says the company. "Being able to jump seamlessly between platforms is really transformative. Players can play from the comfort of their sofa on console, continue an Expedition on the move with Switch or Steam Deck, build an incredible base on their beefy PC rig, and view it in incredibly immersive Virtual Reality."

Considering the thousands of hours some players have spent in-game that spawned "incredibly detailed saves" and the number of platforms supported, this hasn't been an easy feature to implement, according to Hello Games. After working on cross-saves for six months as a secret project, though, the studio is finally rolling out support now.

To use the feature, head to the new cloud portal set up by the developer here and attach any required accounts. A small number of players will be admitted for testing at first, with everyone else joining them in the coming weeks. PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, GOG, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, PlayStation VR 1 and VR 2 as well as PCVR platforms are supported.

Hello Games also announced support for the new PlayStation 5 Pro today. Using the new console's more powerful hardware and upscaling tech, the title is now playable at 4K resolution at 60fps. For those wanting more pixels, though, the studio has also added a new 8K resolution option, which runs the game at 30FPS. So far, only Gran Turismo 7 and F1 24 have been confirmed as 8K possible games until today.

Celebrating N7 Day, Hello Games has also brought back the SSV Normandy SR1 ship to No Man's Sky. Players who missed out last time have another chance to claim the iconic ship of Shepard from the Mass Effect trilogy to their fleets for the next two weeks.