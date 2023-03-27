watchOS 9.4 is out with improved alarms, cycle tracking, and AFib History in new regions

Apple has started rolling out a new feature update for the operating system powering its smartwatches. watchOS 9.4 is now available for download on compatible Apple Watch models, bringing improvements for alarms and Cycle Tracking and AFib History support in new regions.

What is new in watchOS 9.4?

Here is the complete changelog:

Wake-up alarms are no longer silenced with the cover-to-mute gesture. Apple has introduced this change to prevent accidental alarm cancelations during sleep.

are no longer silenced with the cover-to-mute gesture. Apple has introduced this change to prevent accidental alarm cancelations during sleep. Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates and cycle deviation alerts is now supported in Moldova and Ukraine.

with retrospective ovulation estimates and cycle deviation alerts is now supported in Moldova and Ukraine. AFib History is now available in Ukraine, Moldova, Colombia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

What Apple Watch models support watchOS 9.4?

All Apple Watch variants compatible with the previous watchOS 9 releases can download and install version 9.4. Here is the list of supported models:

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch SE 2nd gen

Apple Watch Ultra

Note that installing the latest Apple Watch update requires iPhone 8 and newer with iOS 16 or later. You can check out what is new in iOS 16.4 in our dedicated coverage.

To install watchOS 9.4, head to the Watch app > General > Software Update. Installing watchOS 9.4 requires a minimum of 50% battery charge and placing the watch on its charger.