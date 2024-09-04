No Man's Sky Aquarius update lets you go fishing on alien planets

After years of free updates, Hello Games has yet another one ready for fans of No Man's Sky. Dubbed the Aquarius update, it is letting players fish in the watery planets that they encounter. The studio is calling this a sound addition to the Worlds Part 1 update from July, which overhauled planetary effects, including the water, by a large degree.

The latest update is largely focused on improving water gameplay, and fishing is a major part of it, which the developer is calling a "uniquely relaxing experience". Space explorers can land on any planet with a waterbody and try to catch the variety of aquatic life that the studio has implemented into the sci-fi sandbox. If a fish doesn't bite, what comes out could even be a special message in a bottle.

If fishing from the shores is too boring, Hello Games is also introducing a deployable Exo-Skiff to float across the seas, rivers, and oceans to fish in deeper waters. The studio expects players to explore a range of different environments and water conditions while crafting specialist bait. This is how rare and legendary fish can be caught.

If sitting next to water on random planets gets a little old, Hello Games is also introducing automated fishing traps in this update. Once researched, players can set up autonomous floating fish farms and return later when their bounties are full for easy fishing.

Other features of Aquarius include fresh cooking recipes that complement fishing, a record that keeps track of all catches and their information, a deep-sea diving suit to explore the depths, and plenty of ocean-themed cosmetic additions for decorating spaceships and bases.

Alongside all the fishing-related content, a brand-new six-week-long Expedition is live now too:

Go on a quest across the galaxy to catch fish, gather stories, and think about the one that got away… Players who complete the Aquarius expedition will earn a beautifully detailed set of deep-sea customisation parts, including a unique underwater jetpack.

No Man's Sky Aquarius update is now available across PC (Steam and Xbox app), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch systems. Find the full patch notes here.