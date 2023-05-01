This concept imagines Windows 12 with a taskbar to please everyone and more

Last year, a puzzling screenshot revealed the first design clues of the upcoming next-generation Windows "12." It pictured a radical approach to the traditional UI elements, such as the taskbar, notification area, search bar, and more. Although that screenshot is nothing but a mockup, it sparked a heated discussion among users. While people argue whether turning Windows "12" into a macOS-like alternative is good, this concept video envisions a variant to please all.

A video published on the Addy Visuals YouTube channel imagines the next Windows version with a dock-like taskbar split by sections for widgets, pins, and quick settings. Since only some would be fans of such a change, the concept proposes letting users switch between the default, joined, classic, or compact view. In other words, something for everyone.

The lack of such an approach is one of the reasons people dislike Windows 11—they are not happy with Microsoft imposing questionable changes without alternatives (the recently updated widgets board is a perfect example of Microsoft doing the opposite of what users want).

Another great feature the video suggests is creating app folders on the taskbar to keep the area tidier and better organized. Also, it shows an intelligent dock with quick actions you can apply to selected files and folders.

Like a similar concept we covered several months ago, this one features widgets you could place on the desktop, plus a better layout for the Start menu with dedicated sections for pins, most used apps, widgets, and the list of all programs.

Finally, no Windows concept is complete without a redesigned File Explorer. The one created by Addy Visuals features beautiful visuals and a neat "drop zone" where you can temporarily store your files and folders, sort of Clipboard 2.0.

As usual, ideas in videos like this have tremendously slim chances of being adopted by Microsoft and brought to real life (Microsoft itself is a master of fancy concepts that often have very few things in common with the final product). Although we are unlikely to see Addy's ideas in the next Windows, the video shows what people want from Microsoft's operating system: choice, flexibility, and consistency.

Bonus: You can download wallpapers from the video using this link to Google Drive.