Concept imagines "Windows 12" as bloatware and telemetry free, with cool gaming features

Fan-made Windows concepts are always fun to look at as they often offer a drastically different version than what the official one is. Part of the charm of such concepts is that they highlight what the fans of that product deeply desire to have. As such, at Neowin, we cover some of these interesting ideas as our community consists mainly of Windows enthusiasts who generally love going through the abstracts presented.

YouTuber Addy Visuals published a video a couple of days ago where they imagine the next-gen "Windows 12" as "the Windows you love".

While concepts are mostly based on ideas, this one seems to borrow much from Windows 11 itself and hence might actually end up being somewhat similar to the real next-generation OS. It certainly appears a bit less flashy than some of the previous ones we covered. Regardless, though, do keep in mind that this is unofficial, and in fact, at this moment, it is not clear if a real "Windows 12" is even coming.

One thing that is not different is that this concept, too, opens up with a view of the Start menu, and that makes sense, given that it is probably the first on-screen button plenty of Windows users click on. There is also a view of File Explorer, and in both instances, the floating Taskbar is the common denominator, since it is believed that it is a figment of early Windows 12 development efforts.

The YouTuber also published another concept a couple of weeks ago which shows how Windows "12" could be if it were designed as a gaming-focused OS. The idea is simple as it imagines the OS with minimal apps and little or no bloatware, which means gaming performance should not be affected much by background apps.

In this regard, it goes above and beyond providing users with three settings to help enhance their system's gaming performance. The first option is called "isolated gameplay" that will disable all background activities and telemetry. The second option is called "virtual VRAM" that will use free disk space as VRAM for your GPU, and is a bit similar to the uniquely designed Radeon Pro SSG. The third one lets you choose between multiple GPUs. Remember DirectX 12 explicit multi-GPU anyone?

Gamers value hardware monitoring and hence there is an option for adding such widgets to the desktop.

