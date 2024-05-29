Motorola Razr 50 aka Motorola Razr 2024 with MediaTek chipset tested in Geekbench

Recently, the Motorola Razr 50, which is alleged to be sold in the US under the name Motorola Razr 2024, was shown off from different sides in China's TENNA certification. The listing revealed a similar design to the current generation and also gave us a peek into the Motorola Razr 50's specifications.

The certification revealed that the vanilla Motorola Razr 50 will be powered by a 2.5GHz octa-core processor, listed as the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor. Now, the Motorola Razr 50 has paid a visit to Geekbench, revealing more details about the processor.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Motorola Razr 50, aka Motorola Razr 2024, will have four 2.5GHz cores along with four 2.0GHz cores. As per the previous TENNA certification, the processor is expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC, which will be announced soon.

In the listing, the phone featured 8GB of RAM in the tested configuration and runs Android 14 software. Upon testing the Motorola Razr 50 on Geekbench 6.3, the foldable scored 2,751 for multiple cores and 1,033 for a single core. Reportedly, the scores are similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset built on a 4nm process.

As per the TENNA certification, the Motorola Razr 50 is expected to pack a 3.6-inch OLED cover display with a 1056×1066 pixel resolution. The foldable is also expected to feature a 6.9-inch OLED main display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will rock a dual-rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary camera.

For selfies, there will be a 32MP camera housed inside a punch-hole in the center of the main display. The Motorola Razr 50 is rumored to be powered by a 3,950mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

There are rumors of its elder sibling, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, as well, whose European pricing is rumored to be around €1,200, which is the same as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in Europe. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to come with a 50MP + 50MP dual-camera setup and could pack a 4,000 mAh battery.