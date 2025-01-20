Turn your iPhone/iPad into a multi-cam setup with Canon's new app

Japanese camera company Canon Inc. has launched a new app for iPhone and iPad called Live Switcher Mobile. As the name suggests, the free-of-charge app is designed to offer a multi-camera setup and livestream content to social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

Canon said in a press release that its Live Switcher Mobile app helps users by "eliminating the needs for bulky additional equipment including PCs and complex wiring, users can freely position the devices to achieve the most effective angles."

You can switch between up to three devices (iPhone or iPad running iOS/iPadOS 16 or later) connected to the same Wi-Fi. You can also pick the number of seconds (8, 12, 16, and 20) before the device automatically switches to a different one to create a dynamic flow in your livestream.

The app offers customizations to make your live streams more engaging. For instance, it lets you add text and graphics to the screen. You can also check comments from viewers in real time, which is currently limited to Facebook and YouTube.

If you make live gameplay videos or demo apps and software, you can livestream your device's screen or layer videos from another device to show facial expressions and reactions. Canon notes that the Live Switcher Mobile app should be installed on each participating device for the multi-camera setup to work.

While the app is free, some of its features are behind a paywall. For instance, you need a paid plan to change resolution, hide watermarks, and remove ads. Live Switcher Mobile will add support for digital cameras in the future to enable even higher quality live streams.

Alternatively, you can use the Final Cut Camera app Apple released for iPhone and iPad in June last year, which also provides wireless multi-cam support. It's a companion app to Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, and lets you record simultaneous video streams from different angles during a shoot and wirelessly control the camera settings for each feed.