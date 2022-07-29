Amazon is killing its cloud storage service, Amazon Drive, after 11 years

Amazon is putting an end to its Amazon Drive service. This decision has also given Amazon Drive users more than enough time to make the shift to an alternative. The cloud storage service was introduced in March 2011 as a "secure cloud storage service for Amazon customers to back up their files," offering 5GB of free storage with apps for Android, iOS, and the web.

Talking about its decision of setting the sun on Amazon Drive, the company stated:

We are taking the opportunity to more fully focus our efforts on Amazon Photos to provide customers a dedicated solution for photos and video storage.

The email sent to customers by Amazon mentioned:

We will continue to provide customers the ability to safely back up, share, and organize photos and videos with Amazon Photos.

However, for files other than photos and videos, you'll have to manually download them from the website. In case you need to retrieve larger files, Amazon has also put out a recommendation for the Amazon Photos desktop app for Windows and macOS.

While the service will lose support by December 31st, 2023, new uploads won't be supported by January 31st, and Amazon Drive apps for Android and iOS will be removed on October 31st, 2022. Users are advised to migrate to Amazon Photos if they do not want to lose their data. This service offers 100GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage tiers for $1.99 per month, $6.99 per month, and $11.99 per month, respectively.

If you want to cancel your Drive subscription, you can head over to the dedicated webpage here. If you cancel your subscription, you will be eligible for a refund.

Via The Verge