Two Starlink missions coming up this week from SpaceX - TWIRL #130

We have quite a lot of rocket launches coming up this week though none are particularly exciting as they're all satellite launches. With all that said, Chinese company Galactic Energy has an unknown payload going to space so that's a bit mysterious.

Sunday, 17 September

Who : China

: China What : Long March 2D

: Long March 2D When : 4:15 a.m. UTC

: 4:15 a.m. UTC Where : Launch Complex 3 – Xichang Satellite Launch Centre

: Launch Complex 3 – Xichang Satellite Launch Centre Why: In this mission, China will launch three Yaogan 39 satellites into orbit. They are remote sensing satellites and will be used in scientific experiments, land and resources surveys agricultural production estimates, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

Tuesday, 19 September

Who : Rocket Lab

: Rocket Lab What : Capella 12

: Capella 12 When : 6:30 a.m. UTC

: 6:30 a.m. UTC Where : Mahia, New Zealand

: Mahia, New Zealand Why: This mission will launch the Acadia 2 satellite for Capella Space. This satellite is a synthetic aperture satellite and is part of a 30-satellite constellation. This constellation of satellites provides high-quality imagery at a ground-range resolution for commercial customers.

Wednesday, 20 September

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 When : 1:47 a.m. UTC

: 1:47 a.m. UTC Where : Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US

: Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US Why: SpaceX will be launching a bath of 22 Starlink v2 “Mini” satellites into a low-Earth orbit. The Starlink constellation is used to provide internet connectivity on Earth. Ultimately, SpaceX is aiming to have thousands of Starlink satellites in orbit to provide connectivity around the world.

Who : Galactic Energy

: Galactic Energy What : Ceres GX-1

: Ceres GX-1 When : 2:00 p.m. UTC

: 2:00 p.m. UTC Where : LC-43/95A – Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre

: LC-43/95A – Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre Why: The rocket is launching with an unknown payload. The mission is called Autumn Sonata.

Saturday, 23 September

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 When : 7:00 a.m. UTC

: 7:00 a.m. UTC Where : Vandenberg AFB Space Launch Complex 4, California, US

: Vandenberg AFB Space Launch Complex 4, California, US Why: SpaceX will be launching 21 Starlink v2 “Mini” satellites into low-Earth orbit. Similar to the mission earlier in the week, this launch will help to bolster the Starlink constellation.

Recap

The first launch last week was a Long March 6A carrying the Yaogan-40 satellite which will be used for electromagnetic environment detection.

Next up, United Launch Alliance launched the Atlas V 551 carrying the NROL-107 mission for the US National Reconnaissance Office and the US Space Force.

On Monday (local time), a SpaceX Falcon 9 launched 21 Starlink satellites and landed the first stage of the rocket.

On Friday, Russia launched the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft from Baikonur on a Soyuz 2.1a. The mission was to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station.

Finally, a SpaceX Falcon 9 launched another 2 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

That’s all for this week, check in next time.