Ubisoft Forward 2024: Here's when and how to watch it and what will and could be revealed

The "non-E3" week of game streaming events like Summer Games Fest, Xbox Games Showcase, and the PC Gaming Show, among many others, comes to an end later today. That's when major AAA game publisher Ubisoft shows us what's next for the company with Ubisoft Forward 2024.

So, when does the event happen, how can you watch it live, and what do we expect to see shown at Ubisoft Forward? Here's the info you need now.

When is Ubisoft Forward 2024?

The event kicks off with a pre-show starting at 2:30 pm Eastern time (11:30 am Pacific time), today (Monday, June 10) where Ubisoft will reveal some new updates for its current live games. The main show kicks off at 3 pm Eastern time (Noon Pacific).

How can I watch the event?

Ubisoft Forward 2024 will be available to stream on the company's YouTube and Twitch channels. The YouTube channel will also feature audio description and American Sign Language options. If you watch on Twitch, you can get special drops of in-game content for many of Ubisoft's games, depending on how long you watch, and if your Twitch and Ubisoft Connect accounts are linked.

What can we expect to see revealed at Ubisoft Foward 2024?

You can definitely expect to get new gameplay and info for both Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Shadows during the event. Ubisoft has also confirmed plans to reveal new info on its recently launched free-to-play shooter XDefiant.

Beyond that, we think the pre-show will offer up some new info for future updates to current live service games like Rainbow Six: Siege, Skull and Bones, The Crew: Motorfest, and the recently launched BattleCore Arena.

What about future games? We are hoping against hope Ubisoft Forward will include some kind of update on Beyond Good and Evil 2, along with the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake and the Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell remake.