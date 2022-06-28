AMD finally fixes "Chipset Software is not responding", updates Windows 11 Ryzen power plans

AMD has released a new chipset driver version 4.06.10.651. The new driver finally fixes an AMD chipset software installation error where the window would say "AMD Chipset Software is not responding". Alongside this, the driver also adds new Ryzen power plan for Windows 11, brings official USB4 support and more.

The full changelog is given below:

Release Highlights New program support added.

Six new drivers added.

Fixed pop-up message "AMD Chipset Software is not responding" when the installer is launched and UI screen is clicked. Known Issues Sometimes custom install fails to upgrade to latest drivers.

Text alignment issues may be seen on Russian language.

Manual system restart required on Non-English OS after the installation is complete.

Windows® Installer pop-up message may appear during the installation.

Uninstall summary log may incorrectly show uninstall status as fail on non-English OS.

Here are all the updated and new drivers in the Chipset Driver 4.06.10.651 package:

As you can see, some of the new drivers like the USB4 Connection Manager (CM) driver, which was introduced recently in the earlier 4.03.03.624 release, have received a new update. In fact, this is first official release from AMD's own website for the drivers as the previous release was never listed by AMD officially for some reason. To download the new chipset driver, head over to AMD's official website at this link.