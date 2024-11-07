Upcoming The Sims rival inZOI hit with delay, but now has a release date

InZOI, one of the few remaining life simulation games that's still attempting to take the fight to The Sims franchise, is no longer releasing this year. Being developed at Krafton, the PUBG studio based in South Korea, the game was first announced a year ago, promising a modern take on the genre. Fans have been hopeful that it will stick to its original 2024 release window, but a delay has been announced for the title.

While the game has now been delayed until next year, the good news is that it has a confirmed early access release date now: March 28, 2025. The confirmation arrived in a letter to the community by Hyungjun “Kjun” Kim, the ambitious project's producer and director.

"We apologize that we couldn't bring you the game sooner, but this decision reflects our commitment to giving inZOI the best possible start," says Kim. "It's said that among primates, raising a human child to adulthood takes the longest time because humans must be prepared to endure and adapt to their ever-changing surroundings. The extra love and care required to nurture a child to adulthood is how I see our journey with inZOI."

The studio had decided to delay after receiving a huge amount of engagement with the game's character creation suite that it released to the public for a period recently:

Seeing so much engagement brought us immense happiness, and it was inspiring to see how deeply people connected with inZOI. Your feedback and insights made us realize the responsibility we have to provide players with the most complete experience possible.

Aside from providing virtual people (named Zoi) to control and progress with, the title also promises worlds inspired by Seoul, Los Angeles, and Indonesian destinations to build virtual homes and families. Even drivable vehicles are a part of the project.

With Paradox canceling its own take on life sims, Life by You, and closing the studio recently, many Sims fans are looking towards InZOI to get a fresher experience. EA recently confirmed that there are no plans for a new The Sims sequel, too, with updates for the free-to-play fourth entry being the main focus even after 10 years of content.