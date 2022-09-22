Viva Suite customers gain expert knowledge management with new Answers feature

Microsoft's latest conversational experience for asking questions and getting answers from experts has come to Microsoft Viva with Answers. The new resource has been built to aid users in finding solutions efficiently. Answers connects users to the required answers by crowdsourcing knowledge from across the organization.

A Microsoft representative laid out how Answers works, stating:

Natural language processing helps match those questions with any existing answers, and the experience rewards experts who contribute back to the knowledge base. Answers works across the suite to connect employees based on their subject matter expertise captured in Viva Topics, to get their questions answered, connect with new experts, and increase their learning.

Viva Suite customers can access the Answers tab in Viva Engage to ask questions, find solutions, and aid co-workers. Existing knowledge and experts will be connected to assist in organizing questions and solutions. With the latest resource, users will not only be able to ask questions and see recommendations but answer open questions as well.

Answers in Viva Engage will enable users to follow individual topics and get notifications when new questions are available. Initially, Answers will be available in Viva Engage, the launch of which was announced last month, and will come to Topic Pages at the beginning of next year.