Google announces a new Chromecast with HD streaming support for $30

Today, Google announced the rollout of the new Chromecast with HD streaming support for just $30. It comes bundled with a remote control too.

The streaming product, as rumored, has been named Chromecast with Google TV (HD). It features the same overall design and includes the same voice remote as the 4K model. It streams in high definition with 1080 HDR and Google says it has made some software optimizations that ensure its viewers get the best entertainment experience no matter what TV they’re watching on.

Besides using the dongle for casting (sharing your Google Photos to a TV or casting your Google Meet video calls), you can use it to browse the web, watch TV shows and movies, and listen to music simply by plugging it into the back of your TV and connecting it to a Wi-Fi network.

Jess Bonner, product manager, Nest wrote in a blog post:

Today, we’re expanding this lineup with the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD). We built this product with affordability in mind and to help bring all our favorite features of Chromecast and Google TV to more people than ever.

Chromecast was originally launched as a $35 dongle. Its newer version - Chromecast with Google TV HD comes at an even less price of $29.99 in the US, making it even more affordable. It ships in classic snow color with Android 12.