We are allegedly only getting the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra this year

Samsung is speculated to update its flagship tablet lineup with the Galaxy Tab S10 series, anticipated to launch in October. While we wait for the official release, a leaked image of the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra highlights a few, but important details.

Recently, the Wi-Fi variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ picked up the SafetyKorea certification suggesting an imminent launch. The latest leaked image, shared by Android Headlines, showcases Samsung's next flagship tablets with the same core design as previous tablets in the lineup.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ allegedly doesn't feature a notch, while the Tab S10 Ultra does. The Galaxy Tab S10+ is shown in a Silver color, whereas the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is displayed in Graphite color. One of the important things is that there is no mention of the entry-level Galaxy Tab S10 not only in the latest leak but in any of the previous leaks as well.

This could imply that this year's lineup will consist solely of the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra. Samsung might have taken this decision to ditch the entry-level model from the lineup to direct its customers to other already available cheaper options such as the Galaxy Tab A and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE from last year.

Earlier, the US variant of the Galaxy Tab S10+ was spotted on Geekbench suggesting that the flagship tablet will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The Tab S10+ was paired with 12GB of RAM and includes the Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU with HDR gaming and ray tracing support. Both Galaxy Tab S10 tablets are expected to run Android 14 out of the box.

As for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, high-quality renders were leaked, suggesting that the phone would feature a dual-camera setup at the front. The Tab S10 Ultra is expected to feature an OLED display and S-Pen and is rumored to keep the storage options the same as last year's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.