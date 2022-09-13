WebView2 is now generally available for WinUI 2 UWP applications on Windows

Microsoft has announced that WebView2 is now generally available for desktop Windows apps (UWP). Unlike the original WebView based on EdgeHTML (the rendering engine powering the original and now-deceased Microsoft Edge), WebView2 is based on Chromium.

WebView2 allows Windows developers to embed web content into their applications. Replacing the legacy EdgeHTML-based WebView with a Chromium-based variant provides better compatibility, sustainability, support, and modern features. Besides, since WebView2 is a part of Windows 11 and Windows 10, developers utilizing WebView2 can provide their customers with "lighter" apps. Finally, one of the biggest benefits of WebView2 is that the control supports older Windows versions, not just Windows 10, allowing developers to reach more users. According to Microsoft, developers can build apps with WebView2 for Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11.

The software giant says PowerApps is one of the first WinUI 2 apps with WebView2 built-in. The project allows customers to build applications for popular platforms and create user interfaces using drag-and-drop elements. You can learn more and start with Microsoft PowerApps on the official website.

Developers who want to embed WebView2 into their WinUI apps can find all the necessary information about using WebView2 in the "Get Started" guide from Microsoft, available in the official documentation.