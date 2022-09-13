Windows 8.1 (KB5017367) and Windows 7 (KB5017361) get September Patch Tuesday updates

Microsoft has released its Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 8.1 (KB5017367) and Windows 7 (KB5017361). Both updates include improvements and issues for their respective Windows versions, but luckily, the issues have workarounds outlined, so you can get around the problems.
Windows 8.1
Improvements
This cumulative security update includes improvements that are part of update KB5016681 (released August 9, 2022) and includes key changes for the following issue:
- This update contains miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No specific issues are documented for this release.
For more information about the resolved security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Deployments | Security Update Guide and the September 2022 Security Updates.
Known issues in this update
Starting at 12:00 A.M. Saturday, September 10, 2022, the official time in Chile will advance 60 minutes in accordance with the August 9, 2022 official announcement by the Chilean government about a daylight saving time (DST) time zone change. This moves the DST change which was previously September 4 to September 10.
Symptoms if the workaround is not used on devices between September 4, 2022 and September 11, 2022:
To mitigate this issue, please see Possible issues caused by new Daylight Savings Time in Chile.
We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.
Note We plan to release an update to support this change; however, there might be insufficient time to properly build, test, and release such an update before the change goes into effect. Please use the workaround above.
Windows 7
Improvements
This cumulative security update contains improvements that are part of update KB5016676 (released August 9, 2022) and includes key changes for the following issue:
- This update contains miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No specific issues are documented for this release.
For more information about the resolved security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Deployments | Security Update Guide and the September 2022 Security Updates.
Known issues in this update
|After installing this update and restarting your device, you might receive the error, "Failure to configure Windows updates. Reverting Changes. Do not turn off your computer", and the update might show as Failed in Update History.
This is expected in the following circumstances:
If you have purchased an ESU key and have encountered this issue, please verify you have applied all prerequisites and that your key is activated. For information on activation, please see this blog post. For information on the prerequisites, see the How to get this update section of this article.
Starting at 12:00 A.M. Saturday, September 10, 2022, the official time in Chile will advance 60 minutes in accordance with the August 9, 2022 official announcement by the Chilean government about a daylight saving time (DST) time zone change. This moves the DST change which was previously September 4 to September 10.
Symptoms if the workaround is not used on devices between September 4, 2022 and September 11, 2022:
Windows devices and apps outside of Chile might also be affected if they are connecting to servers or devices in Chile or if they are scheduling or attending meetings taking place in Chile from another location or time zone. Windows devices outside of Chile should not use the workaround, as it would change their local time on the device.
To mitigate this issue, please see Possible issues caused by new Daylight Savings Time in Chile.
We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.
Note We plan to release an update to support this change; however, there might be insufficient time to properly build, test, and release such an update before the change goes into effect. Please use the workaround above.
Both of these updates are available through Windows Update. Note that on Windows 7, you must be an Extended Security Update (ESU) customer to get this update. If you need to download these updates for installation on an offline machine, you can download them from the Microsoft Update Catalog: Windows 8.1 (KB5017367) and Windows 7 (KB5017361).
