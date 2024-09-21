Weekend PC Game Deals: Boomer shooters, legacy bundles, publisher sales, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The bundle space expanded this week with Humble’s introduction of the One Special Bundle collection featuring legacy Adult Swim titles that might get delisted.

This has Duck Game, Jazzpunk Director’s Cut, Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe, and Pool Panic in the $5 starting tier. Paying $8 will add one game to the mix, a copy of Rain World.

Going for the $14 tier adds on Death's Gambit: Afterlife, plus DLC for it and Rain World. The final tier sets you back $20, and it is delivering a copy of Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time. The brand-new bundle has three weeks left on its counter.

The Epic Games Store brought along two games to giveaway this week, with TOEM and The Last Stand: Aftermath joining the long-running promotion.

Toem, a cozy indie experience, puts you into the shoes of a photographer in a small town, where you take snaps of interesting townsfolk and elements around the world to complete puzzles to progress. Next, The Last Stand: Aftermath comes offering rogue-lite runs in a post-apocalyptic world taken over by zombies. As a survivor who has already been infected, you must keep going to help others in this ruined world.

The TOEM and The Last Stand: Aftermath giveaway has an end date of September 26 on the Epic Games Store. Coming up next week to claim for free will be The Spirit and the Mouse.

Free Events

The only game having a free event this weekend seems to be Diablo IV. The Blizzard action RPG is available to jump into until September 23, giving all trial enjoyers free play until level 20. All that’s required is a Battle.net account to jump in, giving new players a good chance to try out the action ahead of the major expansion launch.

Big Deals

It’s another weekend heavy with discounts. Sales filled with boomer shooters, TGS promotions, as well as publisher promotions from SEGA, Xbox, and EA are here too. Featuring those and more, you can find our hand-picked big deals list for this weekend below:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store is hosting sales for city builders, classic hits, historical entries, and more this weekend, all DRM-free as usual. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.



