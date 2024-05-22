WhatsApp spotted working on AI-generated profile photos

A new feature in development under WhatsApp's roof will let you generate profile photos using artificial intelligence. WABetaInfo discovered the AI profile photos feature in the recently released WhatsApp beta for Android v2.24.11.17, now available through the Google Play Beta Program.

According to a supposed screenshot of the feature shared by the website, you can describe the type of profile picture you want to generate by giving text prompts to the instant messaging app. The feature can help create unique and personalized profile photos reflecting the personality, interests, and moods.

WhatsApp is working on a feature to generate AI-powered profile photos, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/Chig5TiyQR pic.twitter.com/l44qbZX18A — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 22, 2024

A perk associated with the feature is you can share AI-generated profile pictures on WhatsApp instead of real photos to prevent misuse by bad actors, the website notes. It said that the AI profile photos feature is currently being developed and unavailable to beta testers.

However, this won't be the first time WhatsApp will bake AI into its instant messaging app. In fact, the feature adds to WhatsApp's growing list of AI-powered features such as AI stickers that you can create via text prompts. Meta AI chatbot currently available in limited regions can work as an assistant in group chats to pull up information on various topics, give recommendations, and generate unique images based on text descriptions.

The Meta-owned messaging platform is working on a stream of other features, including a revamped Status updates UI, clear unread message count, hide Community group chats, show who's recently online, in-app dialer, offline file transfer, and more. WhatsApp recently added new chat filters to organize messages and an event planner for group chats that are part of a community.