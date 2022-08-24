Samsung and Prime Video to offer exclusive and early access content through Neo QLED 8K TVs

Samsung has announced that it has joined with the American subscription video-on-demand streaming and rental service, Amazon Prime Video, as TV viewers start turning more to streaming services than cable TV for entertainment. The latest partnership will offer viewers an exclusive 8K content experience from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, before its premiere on the September 2.

Samsung's Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business, Simon Sung, commented on the latest collaboration, stating:

Collaborations such as this mark a major milestone in bringing 8K — the most premium display technology — to the forefront for viewers. For the first time, fans can experience the stunning imagery of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs.

Users can also use the opportunity to enjoy an “exclusive sneak peek screening event” that will feature 25 minutes of content from the first two episodes of the series on Samsung's three-story LED video wall at Samsung 837. According to the company, it is the first to offer series content in 8K resolution through a custom trailer with exclusive scenes.

Prime Video's Head of Partnerships, Synergy and Consumer Events, Jennifer Verdick, said:

When considering how to immerse our global fans in the world of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Samsung’s exceptional technology and screens felt like a natural fit. Samsung’s depth, detail and incredible passion for the series has started us on an amazing journey together — one we can’t wait for audiences to experience.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs with Wi-Fi 6E certification, and “The Wall” 8K Micro LED displays, of which one iteration was released last year, will add depth and detail to The Lord of the Rings. Neural Quantum Processor 8K, Dolby Atmos, and Object Tracking Sound will enhance viewer experience once the opportunities to access the exclusive 8K trailer are announced. Samsung says the opportunities will be announced soon.