Check out this tiny 1TB external SSD from Sabrent for its lowest price ever on Amazon

We have shown you small external SDD products before. However, none of them have been as small as the Sabrent Rocket Nano. Right now you can get 1TB of storage in this tiny external SSD for its lowest price ever at Amazon.

The gold-colored 1TB Sabrent Rocket Nano external SSD is priced at only $70.70 at Amazon. That's an all-time low price, and also an $11.58 discount from its normal $82.28 MSRP.

The Sabrent Rocket Nano SSD includes read and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. It uses a USB Type-C connection and includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable.

It is bundled with a USB Type-C to Type A connection so you can connect it to older PC desktops and laptops. There's also no need to download or install any drivers to get the SSD to work.

However, it's the small size of the Sabrent Rocket Nano that's its main selling point. It's only 2.7 inches long and 1.1 inches wide, along with only 0.5 inches in height. That means you could carry this SSD pretty much anywhere. It also has an aluminum alloy body, making it very durable as well.

While the device has a number of color choices, only the gold-colored version of the 1TB Sabrent Rocket Nano has the all-time low price point. If you want to get a blue colored version, the price for that model is a bit higher at $85.19.

