Windows 10 Build 19045.5435 is out in Release Preview with new Outlook and more

Today, in addition to new Windows 11 preview builds, Microsoft released a new Release Preview update for Windows 10 Insiders (the Beta Channel is now gone, so the only remaining Windows 10 channel is Release Preview). It brings the new Outlook app and a few fixes here and there.

Here is the changelog:

] New! Stay informed and informed with the new calendar. See the weather forecast and learn about the holidays and events that are coming up. [ Mail ] New! You now have the new Outlook for Windows app as the free default mail app. A new app icon appears on the Start menu. If you have pinned the former mail app to the taskbar, the new icon replaces the pinned app icon.

] This update adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks. [Screen capture] Fixed: The Capture Service and Snipping Tool stop responding. This occurs when you press Windows logo key + Shift + S several times while Narrator is on.

You can find the announcement post on the official Windows Blogs website.