Windows 11 Beta build 22621.4800 introduces new PC spec cards in Settings

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build in the Beta Channel. Build 22621.4800 (KB5050085) introduces several changes, including new PC spec cards that make it easier to know what hardware your computer has, such as processor, graphics card, memory, storage, etc.

[Widgets] In this flight, we’re introducing the ability for web developers to easily utilize their existing web content to build dynamic and interactive widgets that can be added to the widgets surfaces in Windows 11. For more information, click here. [File Explorer] We are temporarily disabling the change that began rolling out with Build 22635.4580 where File Explorer opens in a new tab by default if you have an existing File Explorer window open when launching File Explorer from outside of File Explorer (for example, from an app or from the desktop) to address some issues. [Windows Backup] You will now have a standard Windows 11 taskbar after restoring from a backup via the Windows Setup experience (OOBE) on a new Windows PC. You can still find your apps in the Start menu and Search and pin apps you want to your taskbar. [Search on the Taskbar] Improved support for web search providers in Windows Search for the EEA, including clearer provider attribution in tabs. [Settings] We are rolling out “top cards” under Settings > System > About. These top cards provide an easy way to view your PC’s key specifications—processor, RAM, storage, and GPU—helping you understand your PC’s capabilities at a glance. This is designed to simplify decision-making by highlighting potential areas for hardware improvements while giving you a clear snapshot of your PC. Top Cards won’t appear yet on managed commercial PCs. New top cards at the top of the About settings page displaying your PC’s processor, RAM, storage, and GPU specifications. We are starting to roll out the Settings homepage for commercial customers on PCs managed by an IT administrator. The feature will show some existing cards relevant to enterprise-managed PCs like “Recommended settings” and “Bluetooth devices” as well as two new enterprise-specific device info and accessibility preferences cards. For commercial customers who also use their Microsoft account on their managed PC, there will also be a new accounts card indicating the presence of both work and school and Microsoft account types. We are starting the rollout of this gradually with managed commercial PCs who have both work and school and Microsoft accounts present seeing this experience first.

Here is what was fixed:

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [File Explorer] As part of our ongoing commitment to improving File Explorer accessibility, this updates includes increased support for the text scaling (via Settings > Accessibility > Text size) across File Explorer, File Open/Save dialogs and the copy dialogs. Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel [Windows Backup] You will now have a standard Windows 11 taskbar after restoring from a backup via the Windows Setup experience (OOBE) on a new Windows PC. You can still find your apps in the Start menu and Search and pin apps you want to your taskbar.

And here is the list of known issues:

[File Explorer] [NEW] If you open a File Explorer window and minimize it in this build, it may not render correctly when you restore it. [Settings] [NEW] The Home page of Settings may crash. If you are impacted by this, you should still be able to open specific Settings pages directly by searching for them from the taskbar.

[NEW] There is a known issue where the two new enterprise-specific device info and accessibility preferences cards are showing up on non-managed PCs signed in with Microsoft accounts.

You can find the official announcement in a post on the official Windows Blog.