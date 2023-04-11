Windows 11 Canary Channel insider build 25336.1010 released with no major changes

Microsoft has released a new update for Windows Insiders on the Canary Channel. However, don't get too excited as this is one of those updates that doesn't have any new features, improvements, or bug fixes.

The new build number for the Canary Channel release is 25336.1010 (KB5026292). As noted in this Windows Insider Twitter post, this release is "designed to test our servicing pipeline."

Microsoft has previously stated that small updates like this on the Canary Channel would not get a big blog post like other Windows Insider releases. The last big Canary Channel release was made on April 7. Even that update was a pretty small one, with the build number 25336. It contained a few changes and improvements to settings, including one that allowed PC owners with two discrete GPUs and no integrated graphics chips to set up one of them as a default high-performance GPU.

