Meta rolls out new Facebook features including Local and Explore tabs

Meta has introduced several new changes to its Facebook and Messenger platforms. The features are at several different stages of availability so you probably won't see all them just yet. The new features include new Local and Explore tabs, more immersive Reels, and more AI tools. Messenger is getting a feature called Communities for small and mid-sized groups to connect over shared interests.

The new Local tab pulls in the best local content from Facebook, such as Marketplace, Groups, and Events. This new tab is being tested in Austin, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, and Phoenix.

Another new tab coming to Facebook is the Explore tab where you can find content tailored to content you like. Meta says the algorithm for the Explore tab uses a wide variety of signals to show you content that's relevant to you.

The third new feature is the single seamless video tab which makes it easier to find Reels and other videos. This will be a full-screen video tab that lets you seamlessly watch short, long, and live videos from one place. Young adults spend 60% of their time watching videos on Facebook so the video tab should make it even easier to consume this content.

Finally, Facebook has added a few AI features. The first will give group admins the ability to switch on Group AI where members can ask it questions and it will provide links to relevant group posts. This is rolling out in the US and Canada on a small number of groups initially.

The second AI update Meta shared is that it has integrated Meta AI to enhance creativity. It recently launched Imagine Yourself in the Feed and Stories composers on your Profile page. Earlier this year it also introduced AI Comment Summaries from public Groups, Pages, and Creators to make it easier to catch up on conversations.

To check out a few other smaller updates Facebook has introduced, check out its announcement post.