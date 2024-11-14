Windows 11 on Arm ISO is finally available for download from Microsoft

Even though Windows on Arm OS has been available for several years, Microsoft has never offered ISO images for it. Microsoft allowed users to download the latest Windows 11 on Arm build either through Windows Update or via a virtual disk image (VHDX) file. Today, Microsoft has finally released ISO files for Windows 11 on Arm.

Like x64 Windows 11 ISO files, users can now use the new Windows 11 Arm64 ISO files to create virtual machines, perform upgrades within a running copy of Windows, or create bootable media for installing Windows on Arm on other PCs. Microsoft is only offering a multi-edition ISO for download. Users need to use their product key to unlock the correct edition for their PCs.

Microsoft also noted on the download page that it may be necessary to include drivers from the hardware OEM for the installation media to be successfully bootable.

For the latest Windows on Arm devices with a Snapdragon X Series processor, users will be able to use the new ISO to install Windows without additional drivers from OEMs. Even though Windows will install successfully on the devices, they will lack full features until the remaining drivers are installed. Users can use ethernet via a dongle or dock to connect to Windows Update to download the drivers.

Devices with previous generations of Snapdragon processors (Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Gen 2, etc) must have drivers from the OEM injected into the image. Without the drivers, the device may fail to boot or boot to an unusable state.

This release provides greater flexibility for users working with Windows on Arm. The availability of ISO images simplifies installation and management, making Windows on Arm more accessible. Users can download the latest Windows 11 Arm64 ISO here from Microsoft.