Windows 11 Dev build 26120.2415 adds Recall, Click to Do, and more

Microsoft ends this week with a bang: a new Windows 11 update with two big features. Dev build 26120.2415 is now rolling out to insiders (KB5046723), bringing the long-promised Recall and Click to Do for compatible Copilot+ PCs (these features are not available on existing x86 hardware).

You can learn more about the launch of Recall in our dedicated article, while more details about Click to Do are available here. As for the rest of the build, besides Recall and Click to Do, it contains the following improvements:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on: [Windows Hello] The revamped and modernized Windows Hello user experience that is rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Canary Channels will start rolling out to Insiders in the Dev Channel soon.

The revamped and modernized Windows Hello user experience that is rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Canary Channels will start rolling out to Insiders in the Dev Channel soon. [Narrator] We have added new functionalities to Narrator scan mode. Skip past links (N’) allows you to navigate to the text after a link. This is most helpful when navigating through long emails, news articles, and wiki pages. Jump to lists (L’) allows you to quickly access a list on a web page or a document. To try these new features, you need to turn on Narrator first (Win key + Ctrl + Enter), then turn scan mode ON by pressing Caps Lock + Spacebar and finally use the new shortcuts – ‘N’ and ‘L’. Please note that scan mode is ‘ON’ by default on most web pages (like news articles, wiki page, etc.).

[Speech in Windows] We have improved our speech-to-text and text-to-speech experience on Windows. Users of Narrator, voice access, live captions, live translations, and voice typing might see a message asking them to update their language files manually. The language files will be released separately through Microsoft Store. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on: [Taskbar & System Tray] Fixed an issue causing explorer.exe to crash sometimes when interacting with app icons in the taskbar in the latest flights.

[Desktop] Fixed the issue where your desktop background may not show correctly sometimes with multiple monitors (showing big black areas).

[File Explorer] Did some work so the search box in File Explorer shouldn’t draw off the end of the window anymore.

[Input] Fixed an underlying issue in the last few flights that could cause Windows wheel devices to not scroll.

[Narrator] Fixed an issue in the previous flight which caused Narrator to crash on launch if you used one of the natural voices (like Jenny).

There is also a list of known issues in Recall and Click to Do:

You must have Secure Boot enabled for Recall to save snapshots. Ensure Secure Boot is enabled before trying out Recall. This support article will help you enable Secure Boot.

Clicking links within Recall to submit feedback may experience a delay in loading the Feedback Hub application. Be patient and it will display.

Recall can be enabled or disabled from “Turn Windows features on or off”. We are caching the Recall binaries on disk while we test add/remove. In a future update we will completely remove the binaries.

Some users experience a delay before snapshots first appear in the timeline while using their device. If snapshots do not appear after 5 minutes, reboot your device. If saving snapshots is enabled, but you see snapshots are no longer being saved, reboot your device.

Some users may see a message to “Make sure Recall is saving snapshots”, while the Settings page for Recall shows saving snapshots is enabled. Reboot your device to resolve this issue.

Websites added as filters may be saved if the content is in split screen or side bar pane in Edge. This will be addressed in an update.

Make sure you update Microsoft 365 apps to the latest version so you can jump back into specific documents.

Recall may not currently work with some accessibility applications.

You can find the announcement in the official Windows Blog.