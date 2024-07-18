Windows 11 version 23H2 is finally available for everyone

Windows 11 version 23H2, which is the newest Windows 11 version to date (if you do not count version 24H2 on Copilot+ PCs), is finally available to everyone. Microsoft announced that the operating system is finally broadly available, meaning every customer with eligible devices can update to version 23H2 without waiting.

The notification about Windows 11 version 23H2's broad availability was announced in the official documentation on the Microsoft Learn website. If you have a Windows 11 PC with the Pro or Home SKU and you are still on version 22H2, go to Settings > Windows Update and click the "Check for Updates" button. If there are no blocking issues, your computer will find the update and offer to download and install it.

It is also worth noting that non-managed Windows 11 devices (primarily those used at home) will be automatically updated to Windows 11 version 23H2. Microsoft recently issued a 90-day reminder about the upcoming end of support for Windows 11 versions 21H2 (final) and 22H2 (partial). To ensure customers are using a safe, supported OS, Microsoft is updating them to Windows 11 version 23H2 automatically.

Windows 11 version 24H2, the successor to version 23H2, is coming later this year to all systems, not just those powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite processors. It is expected to bring a lot of new features to the operating system, such as HDR background support, Sudo for Windows, improved energy saver, Wi-Fi 7 support, new AI features, Rust in the Windows Kernel, and more.

If you do not want to wait for Windows 11 version 24H2 to arrive in the Stable Channel, go get the recently updated ISO files and try the latest preview on your device. Just beware of bugs—while close to the public release, Windows 11 24H2 is still a bug-prone preview.