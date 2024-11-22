Windows 11's new AI feature Click to Do is now available for testing

In addition to releasing Recall in the latest Windows 11 preview build from the Dev Channel, Microsoft is rolling out a new AI-powered feature to complement existing Recall capabilities. It is called "Click to Do" (it has nothing to do with Microsoft To Do), and it provides various quick actions for snapshots so that you can continue using separate applications.
You might remember that when Microsoft announced Click to Do earlier this year, alongside the launch of Windows 11 version 24H2, it promised that the feature would be capable of analyzing anything on the screen, not just Recall snapshots. That functionality is coming in future updates with dedicated shortcuts, such as Win + Mouse click, Win + Q, Print Screen, and the Snipping Tool.
In its current form, Click to Do supports the following actions for text and images:
|Text
|Image
|
|
Microsoft says that future Click to Do updates will bring "more intelligent text actions to enhance your experience even further."
Keep in mind that Click to Do is only available for Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X processors. AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs will get Recall and Click to Do later.
