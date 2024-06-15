The waterproof GoPro HERO12 Black is now under $300

If you’re on the lookout for a new GoPro, the GoPro HERO12 Black is now available for just $299.99 following a 25% discount on its usual price of $399.99. It’s important to point out that this is marked as a limited time deal so it could end at any time so it’s best to pick it up now if this price is appealing to you.

Here are the full highlights of this particular model:

High Dynamic Range Video + Photo: HERO12 Black takes its best-in-class image quality to the next level with HDR for both videos (5.3K and 4K) and photos. Great in environments with both shadows and bright light, HDR captures the subtle details of the scene that might typically blend into the darkness of shadows or disappear in the bright spots of your shot. The result is dynamic footage with true-to-life color and precision.

Unbelieveable Image Quality: With 5.3K video that gives you 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665% more than 1080p, HERO12 Black captures the action with crisp detail and cinematic image quality with High Dynamic Range (HDR) while also taking 27MP photos. You can also grab stunning photos up to 24.7MP of your favorite shots from your videos using the GoPro Quik app.

Emmy Award- Winning HyperSmooth 6.0 Stabilization: HyperSmooth continues to set the bar for insanely smooth footage and has the hardware to back it up—a 2021 Emmy for In-Camera Sensor and Software Stabilization. HERO12 Black makes it even better by maximizing HyperSmooth AutoBoost performance with more stabilization while still delivering less image cropping. Bike, skate, ski, chase your kids through the park or get awesome pet POV shots—even the shakiest footage comes out silky smooth.

Rugged + Waterproof to 33ft (10m): Completely waterproof and as tough as ever, HERO12 Black is ready to capture the fun on any adventure. Its legendary durability can take a beating and keep going, whether you’re ripping through mud, snow or water (down to 33ft/10m). A water-repelling lens cover even helps eliminate lens flare and other artifacts to make your photos and videos even more stunning.

What's Included: HERO12 Black, Enduro Rechargeable Battery, Curved Adhesive Mount, Mounting Buckle + Thumb Screw, USB-C Cable

What’s nice about this camera is that it’s marked as an Amazon Choice. This is an easy way to see that the price is great, the reviews are great, and that it’s ready to ship immediately. Speaking of shipment, this is fulfilled by Amazon and you have the option to refund, return, or replace the device within 30 days of receipt.

The GoPro HERO12 Black has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 and customers note the great video quality and its ease of use.

