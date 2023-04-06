Windows 365 Frontline will bring Cloud PCs to remote workers, with LG TV support

Until now, Microsoft has offered Cloud PC access via Windows 365 to large organizations that have employees who mostly work in their offices. However, the way people do their jobs, even in large businesses, has changed in the last few years. More and more people are working from home or they work at multiple locations.

Today, Microsoft announced a solution to that growing list of remote workers that might need access to Cloud PCs. It's called Windows 365 Frontline, and it's now available in a limited public preview.

Microsoft stated:

With Windows 365 Frontline, we are introducing an easy and affordable way for organizations to extend the power and security of Cloud PCs to shift workers. Windows 365 Frontline Cloud PCs provide these employees with access to their personalized Windows apps, settings, and data, helping them save time and increase efficiency, and freeing them to work from anywhere and on any device. It offers new features for IT admins to better empower frontline workers.

Microsoft says companies who purchase one license to Windows 365 Frontline can share that license with up to three workers. This allows companies that employ remote workers at different hours of the day to not have to pay a license for every single employee. Companies can also put in features that will automatically log out a worker from Windows 365 Frontline when their shift is completed or log them off if a worker forgets to sign off.

Microsoft has also added more support for Windows 365 to more devices. Users can sign into the service on Motorola's Android smartphones. More interestingly, they can also sign into Windows 365 from LG's 2023 smart televisions. Those owners can do work on those big-screen TVs with the help of a Bluetooth-connected keyboard and mouse.

Companies that are interested in signing up for Windows 365 Frontline can sign up for the public preview. There's no word on when it will be generally available.

