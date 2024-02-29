Microsoft reveals more new Windows 365 Boot and Switch Cloud PC features

Alongside today's Moment 4 feature update for Windows 11, the company also released some new additions for Windows 11 Enterprise users. They include some new Cloud PC options for businesses that offer Windows 365 Boot and Windows 365 Switch features.

We have already written that there is now a way to log into your Windows 365 Boot account with passwordless authentication and that you can now easily see if you are using your local PC or your Cloud PC. However, in a new blog post, Microsoft reveals more features that will be rolled out starting today, and will be completely available by the end of March 2024.

One is a customization feature for businesses that use Cloud PCs. They can now customize the Windows 365 Boot sign-in experience by putting in their company logo, along with their name and even the look of the lock image screen with a company wallpaper.

If a business;'s employees are experiencing networking issues with their Windows 365 Boot login, or if they have not yet completed the necessary app setup, Microsoft now has new error message screens for both situations. They will inform the employee to contact their admin to fix any problem,

Finally, there's a new feature that will let users go into their local PC settings and change things like audio and display setups, if needed, without having to leave their Windows 365 Boot account or screen.

For people who access their Cloud PC with Windows 365 Switch, Microsoft has now improved how to disconnect from the Cloud PC to go back to using their local PC. Now all they have to do is go to Local PC and then click on Task view. Then they can right-click on the Cloud PC button, and select the Disconnect option.

Again these features should start rolling out now, but may not be available for all Windows 365 Boot or Switch users for a few weeks.